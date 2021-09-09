Politics

California recall election poll: Will Gov. Gavin Newsom be recalled?

EMBED <>More Videos

CA's recall ballot could confuse voters. Here's what to know

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On Tuesday, Sept. 14, California voters will decide whether Gov. Gavin Newson should keep his job. A majority of voters would need to mark "yes" on the recall ballot to oust Newsom more than a year before his term ends.

If they do, they would choose from a list of 46 replacement candidates - many of them unknown, but others with some recognition, including conservative talk show host Larry Elder and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer. Reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner also is running but has failed to gain traction.

In California, a state where ballot initiatives thrive, many governors have faced recall drives under a century-old reform that created a mechanism for voters to remove them mid-term. But only one other effort tapped into enough frustration to make the ballot: Voters recalled Democratic Gov. Gray Davis in 2003 over an energy crisis and replaced him with Arnold Schwarzenegger, the last California Republican to win statewide.

Because so many people are running, the winner would likely become the next governor of the nation's most populous state with 25% or less of the votes. That's a far cry from the landslide that swept Newsom into office in 2018.

A loss for Newsom, 53, would be a shocking twist in his relatively charmed political career and would almost certainly install a Republican governor in the nation's chief laboratory for progressive policies. A slight majority approve of his job handling, according to a recent poll from the Public Policy Institute of California that also shows the recall failing.

The results will be picked apart for clues on how voters are feeling heading into the 2022 midterm elections, when control of Congress and more than half of governorships are up for grabs.

Let us know how you feel by answering our California recall election poll questions below.



* Please note the polls may take some time to load.







Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the recall election.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


TOTAL RECALLED: The story of America's largest, wildest governor recall election
EMBED More News Videos

With a recall election of California Governor Gavin Newsom looming, ABC7 Originals presents, "Total Recalled: The story of America's largest, wildest recall election," a look at the Gray Davis recall and election of Arnold Schwarzenegger.


The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniagavin newsomvotinggovernorcalifornia governor recallrecallelectiongubernatorial race
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden to announce new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Video: Sidewalk diners robbed at gunpoint on Melrose
New Fresno homeowners arrive at home to find renters already inside
Justice Department sues Texas over state's new abortion law
Arrest made in bus attack of 12-year-old boy in Long Beach
LAUSD board to consider COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students
LA County COVID hospitalizations drop for 9th straight day
Show More
Man convicted in 2018 death of firefighter in Mission Viejo
SoCal hot on Thursday, with possible thunderstorms
Santa Barbara man indicted in killing of his two young children
Biden to visit Long Beach next week for rally against Newsom recall
Crossing guard dies saving kids from SUV near California school
More TOP STORIES News