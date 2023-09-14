California bill that would increase number of mandatory paid sick days to 5 is sent to Gov. Newsom

A California bill that would increase the number of mandatory paid sick days to five has been sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom for his signature.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- A California bill that would increase the number of mandatory paid sick days has been sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom for his signature.

On Tuesday, the state Senate cleared legislation that would raise the minimum number of days off from three to five per year.

Supporters of the legislation say workers won't have to choose between their health and paying the bills.

Opponents argue that many small businesses have not recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic and cannot afford the increased number of sick days.

Newsom has until Oct. 14 to sign or veto the bill.