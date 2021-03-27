COVID-19 vaccine

As California expands vaccine eligibility, supply lags behind demand

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As California moves to dramatically expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older by mid-April, officials anticipate a rush to book an appointment even as a shortage of supply persists.

A Los Angeles County health official Friday warned that getting an appointment for a shot will be initially difficult due to continued scarcity of vaccine supplies, but he said the situation will improve.

"We greatly look forward to this expansion, but want to remind everyone that its success will be dependent on receiving a substantial increase in vaccine supplies," said Dr. Paul Simon, chief science officer for the county Department of Public Health.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday everyone 50 and over will be able to make an appointment to receive a shot starting April 1, and everyone 16 and older will be eligible starting April 15.

RELATED: California to expand vaccination eligibility to everyone 16 and older starting April 15
EMBED More News Videos

California is expanding the list of people who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, opening it up to everyone 16 and older starting April 15, Gov. Newsom announced Thursday.



The vaccine eligibility expansion is based on the expectation there will be a significant increase in doses in the coming weeks. Newsom says there will be no limitations to get the vaccine, but there is still the limitation of supply.

The state expects to get approximately 2.5 million doses per week in the first half of April, and more than 3 million doses in the second half of the month.

L.A. County next week is actually set to receive its largely weekly allotment of vaccine to date -- 338,100 doses -- and tens of thousands more doses will be sent directly to other local vaccination providers, such as pharmacies and health care centers.

But when eligibility expands to those 50 and over on Thursday, it will add an estimated 800,000 to 1 million people to the pool of residents competing for limited doses. That's on top of the millions of people who are already eligible for the shots.

"There will undoubtedly be a rush come April 1," said Simon "... I want to make sure the public recognizes that there may be challenges to getting an appointment immediately. It just, again, reflects the limited supply of vaccine."



It was unclear when people in the newly eligible group will be able to start making appointments on the state's MyTurn website -- which is the main clearinghouse for appointments. Simon noted that there are also separate appointment websites for other providers, such as local pharmacies, and there was no specific timeline on when they would start accepting appointments for the new group.

Meanwhile, the Federal Emergency Management Agency says after administering half a million vaccinations, it plans to close its two sites in the state on April 11, including the Cal State L.A. site. The county is looking to use it.

"We recognize it's a really important site," Simon said. "We in no way want to scale back vaccination infrastructure."

At the Kedren Community Health Center in South L.A. Friday morning, a line snaked through the parking lot and moved outside the property, going on for several blocks

Kedren is also making sure vaccines don't go to waste. The clinics are using new vehicles to pick up expiring doses and then takes them door to door to homeless encampments and seniors in the area.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countycaliforniacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angeles
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
LA ramps up efforts to vaccinate underserved communities
Sign up for COVID-19 vaccine updates with our newsletter
CA to open vaccinations to everyone 16 and older
COVID vaccines provide protection for pregnant, lactating women: Study
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teens accused in death of Moreno Valley boy are sentenced to probation
Beloved children's author Beverly Cleary dies at 104
Palmdale teacher's racist rant on Zoom recorded by parent
Suspect knocked out after killing woman, dog at San Dimas park
Guaranteed income program gives as much as $1,800 every 3 months
Homeless encampments at Echo Park Lake cleared
IRS: COVID face masks, hand sanitizer now tax deductible
Show More
Former Best Western now interim housing for homeless in Long Beach
Hero dog stops traffic in Canada to save owner's life
New lifeguard tower in the works after original one in Long Beach burns down
It's now illegal in Georgia to give food, water to voters in line
3 arrested in connection with killing of Burbank couple
More TOP STORIES News