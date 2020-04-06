Coronavirus

Coronavirus: California to send 500 state-owned ventilators to national stockpile, Gov. Newsom says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California will be loaning 500 state-owned ventilators to the national stockpile to help states in need during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

UCLA Health experts answer a viewer's question about how contagious is the coronavirus.


States like New York are experiencing immediate supply shortages due to COVID-19. "I know, if the tables were turned, other states would be there for us," Newsom tweeted on Monday.

"California is stepping up to help our fellow Americans in New York and across the country who are being impacted the hardest right now by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Newsom in a press release. "We still have a long road ahead of us in the Golden State - and we're aggressively preparing for a surge - but we can't turn our back on Americans whose lives depend on having a ventilator now."




Here is a tutorial on how to make a face mask without cutting or sewing.

