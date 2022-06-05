Camarillo man arrested for allegedly killing his 62-year-old mother, dismembering her body

EMBED <>More Videos

Human remains found inside dumpster at Camarillo apartment complex

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A 25-year-old man faces murder charges after his mother's remains were found in a dumpster at an apartment complex in Camarillo, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said.

David Hoetzlein is accused of killing his mother, 62-year-old Tomoko Hoetzlein, and dismembering her body before dumping her remains in a Las Positas Apartments complex dumpster, near the apartment where both lived together.

Deputies assigned to the Camarillo Police Department responded to the 300 block of Townsite Promenade just before 7 a.m. to a "suspicious circumstances" call, and found the human remains prompting an immediate investigation by the sheriff's department and Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

Hoetzlein, who was alone in his apartment, was detained following a search warrant execution. Investigators say that evidence located during the investigation connected Hoetzlein to his mother's murder.

MORE: 1 person detained after human remains found inside dumpster at Camarillo apartment complex

Hoetzlein was booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility in Ventura County on murder charges, where is he currently being held in lieu of a $3 million bail.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials say this was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Detective Michael Marco at (805) 384-4739.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
camarilloventura countyhuman remains foundwoman killedman killedinvestigationperson killedventura county sheriff's departmentbody part founddead bodybody foundinvestigationsdeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect in Encino hospital stabbing identified as 35-year-old man
Family of 5 killed in connection with escaped inmate ID'd
Uvalde students, staff not returning to Robb Elementary School
$460 million awarded to ex-workers who sued SoCal Edison
Officials at airport seize cocaine stashed in wheelchair
'Tiger King' star Doc Antle to face money laundering charges
California primary election mobile voting center opens at SoFi Stadium
Show More
Ann Turner Cook, original Gerber baby, dies at 95
Driver slams pickup truck into home in city of Orange
Simi Valley: Hundreds of motorcyclists honor late Sgt. Ron Helus
LA councilman seeks to ban homeless encampments near libraries
Navy jet crashes in Mojave, killing pilot, military says
More TOP STORIES News