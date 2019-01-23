2 people, 2 dogs rescued after being trapped in snow for 14 days near Castaic

By ABC7.com staff
CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) --
Two people and two dogs were rescued from the mountains northwest of Castaic after being snowed in their vehicle for 14 days, officials said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau helicoptered in a rescue crew and medics to assist the two campers, a man and a woman, as well as their two dogs.

They were hoisted out and flown to safety.


They had been stuck on Alamo Mountain for two weeks and had run out of food and water, deputies said.

