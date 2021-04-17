COVID-19 vaccine

Can you drink alcohol after receiving the COVID vaccine? SoCal doctor weighs in

You may want to enjoy a celebratory cocktail after receiving one of those precious shots, but is it safe to drink alcohol after receiving the vaccine?
By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Can you drink alcohol after receiving the COVID vaccine?

You may want to enjoy a celebratory cocktail after receiving one of those precious shots, but can you drink alcohol after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine?

There isn't a hard and fast answer, but Dr. Anthony Cardillo, an ER specialist and CEO of Mend Urgent Care in Los Angeles, says "there's no ill effects, no danger, of having an alcoholic beverage while you've been vaccinated. It just may put you under the weather a little more than anticipated with the vaccine in and of itself."

He gave some additional context around the frequently asked question saying, "We do know that alcohol is a toxin that our liver has to metabolize, so it's advisable as you're mounting the immune response to the vaccine, you want your body to be in tip-top shape and not having to be taxed by anything else."

WATCH: You received your second dose of the COVID vaccine...now what?
EMBED More News Videos

After you receive the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, what can you safely do? An infectious disease specialist answers your questions.



In short? It's advisable to decrease any alcohol consumption just after receiving your shot; however, if you feel like enjoying a mimosa, you won't be putting your health at risk.



Have a question for the doctor? Submit here to get it answered on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccineshealthcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News