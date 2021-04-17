Can you drink alcohol after receiving the COVID vaccine? SoCal doctor weighs in

There isn't a hard and fast answer, but Dr. Anthony Cardillo, an ER specialist and CEO of Mend Urgent Care in Los Angeles, says "there's no ill effects, no danger, of having an alcoholic beverage while you've been vaccinated. It just may put you under the weather a little more than anticipated with the vaccine in and of itself."
He gave some additional context around the frequently asked question saying, "We do know that alcohol is a toxin that our liver has to metabolize, so it's advisable as you're mounting the immune response to the vaccine, you want your body to be in tip-top shape and not having to be taxed by anything else."
In short? It's advisable to decrease any alcohol consumption just after receiving your shot; however, if you feel like enjoying a mimosa, you won't be putting your health at risk.
