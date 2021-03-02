Knott's Berry Farm hiring 1,700 employees in anticipation of reopening

The Buena Park theme park plans to hire about 1,700 workers for the 2021 season in anticipation of its reopening.
On March 13, Knott's will hold a virtual "National Hiring Day" for a wide variety of jobs including food and beverage workers, ride operators, lifeguards and housekeeping services.
So far, there is no estimated date when the park will reopen with rides. In February, the theme park announced that it would be hosting a "Taste of Boysenberry Festival" with more than 65 different boysenberry-infused dishes and drinks for guests to sample. The event begins on March 5.
