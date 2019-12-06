In The Community

Go Grocery: North Hills nonprofit program training adults with special needs for jobs

NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New Horizons is a nonprofit organization helping adults with disabilities train for jobs, and one program helps them get ready for grocery store jobs.

The program is called Go Grocery and is a partnership with Albertsons/Vons and the California Department of Rehabilitation.

In just 10 weeks, New Horizons helps their clients with special needs learn the ins and outs of the grocery and retail industries.

"Before New Horizons I wasn't really at a set point where I had a steady job and then coming here and having and getting to come here everyday and work is awesome," said James Robinson, New Horizons client.

The program starts with teaching their clients the basics of the industry, and then they practice at their mock grocery store learning how to bag and ring up customers.

Later they visit grocery stores and volunteer to get real experience at an Albertsons or Vons store.

By the last two weeks they're ready to start applying for jobs, and the staff help them with setting up an email and the rest of the application process.

"If we look just in our geographic area they have 25 stores, about 10 openings per store per month...that's 250 openings," said John Brauer, CEO of New Horizons, "...and you think about we've got a lot of folks with disabilities that will do really well with this kind of job with the right training and support."

