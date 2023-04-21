South El Monte homeowner awakens to catalytic converter theft in progress, fatally stabs suspect

A South El Monte homeowner fatally stabbed a suspect after awakening to a catalytic theft in progress, authorities said.

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A South El Monte homeowner stabbed and killed a man after awakening to a catalytic theft in progress early Friday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 11200 block of Thienes Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find a man in his late 40s suffering from a stab wound to his upper torso, investigators said. Firefighter-paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

"Investigators learned that the decedent along with possibly two other suspects were attempting to steal vehicle parts from a vehicle parked in the driveway of the location," the Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

The stabbing occurred after the resident exited the front door of the home and was confronted by the suspects, authorities said. The homeowner was detained for questioning.

The other suspects were last seen fleeing eastbound on Thienes Avenue in a compact vehicle.