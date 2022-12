"We had a visitor help himself!" said the homeowner.

Video from the homeowner's Ring camera shows the bear munching on a snack left on the porch and then stealing a package full of bagels.

NORTH CAROLINA (KABC) -- A bear with a big appetite was spotted snacking on a treat and stealing a bagel delivery from a porch in North Carolina last week.

The woman told Storyful a friend had sent her a box of bagels from New York City, and that she also leaves a snack box on her porch for delivery drivers who come by.

"We had a visitor help himself!" she said.