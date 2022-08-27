Chase: Suspect in stolen BMW causes multi-vehicle crash following pursuit, police say

Police say the suspect took off after the collision. It's unclear if he or she has been found.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver crashed into several vehicles in a stolen BMW Friday evening after leading police on a dangerous chase that ended in Hollywood, police say.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers spotted a white BMW i8 that was reported stolen.

That's when officers began chasing the driver, who ended up crashing into other drivers near Sunset Boulevard and Wilton Place.

Police say the suspect took off after the collision. It's unclear if he or she has been found.

AIR7 HD was above the scene just before 6:30 p.m., which showed the BMW crashed on a sidewalk and several other vehicles stalled in the middle of the street.

There is no word of any injuries.

Meanwhile, both directions of Sunset Boulevard remain closed as police continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.