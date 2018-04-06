Chase on 5 Freeway: Reckless driving suspects get away after crashing into 2 cars

A search is underway for two suspects who led sheriff's deputies on a chase down the 5 Freeway before crashing into two other cars. (KABC)

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) --
A search is underway for two suspects who led sheriff's deputies on a chase down the 5 Freeway before crashing into two other cars.

It all started just before 11 p.m. Thursday when the suspects were driving recklessly and, at one point, going the wrong way on the freeway.

They slammed into two other cars at Carmenita Road in Santa Fe Springs, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said. No one was transported due to the collisions.

Deputies lost track of them, and they got away. Traffic was backed up for miles as authorities cleared the scene. The suspects were described as a man and a woman.
