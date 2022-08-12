Chemical leak from rail car forces evacuations and full closure of 215 Freeway in Riverside County

PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- A chemical leak forced evacuations of nearby homes and the closure of the 215 Freeway in both directions in Perris Friday morning.

The hazmat incident started around 7:40 p.m. Thursday after reports of a chemical leak from a rail car near Harvill and Oleander avenues, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Officials identified the chemical as styrene, which overheated and could become volatile in that state.

In addition to the 215 Freeway being shut down between Van Buren Boulevard and Ramona Expressway, about 170 homes in the surrounding area were evacuated.

The evacuation order was in effect for homes north of Markham Street, east of Donna Lane, South of Nandina Avenue and west of Patterson Avenue.

"We heard a train car start spewing out white smoke and you could hear the pressure about a mile away," said evacuated resident Michael Norton.

An evacuation center was set up at Pinacate Middle School at 1990 S. A Street.

Metrolink service was also impacted by the chemic leak and trains will be unable to travel through the area.

