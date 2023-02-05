Riverside police searching for mom accused of abducting 3-year-old son

Investigators said she may be heading toward the Santa Ana river bottom area since she is believed to be homeless.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are looking for a woman they say abducted her 3-year-old son Saturday afternoon in Riverside.

Samantha Hernandez, 25, took her son, Elias Cruz, around 12:30 p.m. "without consent" in the Arlanza neighborhood, according to investigators.

Police said she is the "non-custodial" mother of the child and was last seen with the boy walking near Lake and Randolph Street.

Investigators said she may be heading toward the Santa Ana river bottom area since she is believed to be homeless.

Hernandez is being described as a 5-foot-5 Hispanic female with red hair and green eyes. She reportedly weighs about 165 pounds and was last seen wearing a grey jacket and blue jeans.

The boy is 3 feet tall and weighs about 45 pounds. Police said he has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing an orange shirt, camouflage pants and a green beanie.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Riverside Police at 951-354-2007.