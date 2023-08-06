After being told he wouldn't survive, the 28-year-old made a remarkable step in his recovery and returned home for the first time.

Man shot in head while trying to stop robbery on Sunset Strip returns home from hospital

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's been more than a year since Christopher Martin was shot in the head while trying to stop his friends from being robbed on the Sunset Strip.

After being told he wouldn't survive, the 28-year-old made a remarkable step in his recovery over the weekend and returned home for the first time.

"Multiple doctors said multiple times, 'This isn't a survivable injury,' but I knew as soon as I found out that he had gotten shot that Christopher is going to make a full recovery," said his mother, Donna Martin.

Christopher, a musician and former football player at UC Davis, was in Los Angeles on April 16 celebrating a friend's birthday. The group had left a night club on the Sunset Strip when two men tried to rob them around 3 a.m., targeting them for their jewelry.

Christopher yelled at the robbers in an effort to save his friends, including Detroit Lions running back Jamar Jefferson, and one of the suspects opened fire, hitting Christopher in the skull and leaving him for dead in the parking lot in front of Pink Taco.

He was brought to the hospital that night in critical condition.

Police are still searching for the suspects and newly-released surveillance photos are giving investigators a new perspective.

One was wearing a ski mask and another had a face mask. They fled in a black 3-series BMW.

"It's really difficult knowing that he has to travel this journey, and it would have been avoided by just someone not pulling a gun out, not wanting to take something they didn't work for," said Donna.

A $50,000 reward is now being offered for any information. Christopher's mother said all her son wants is justice.

"This is not about politics, this is about human nature, about doing the right thing," she said. "It's about making sure they don't make this decision again and get away with it because we want to stop them now."

A GoFundMe has since been created to help Christopher and his family.

As he enjoys time on his new rooftop terrace and walks with family and friends, his devoted mother says it feels like the first time she brought him home.

"It's so awesome to know when I wake up, Christopher is back home with us with his family again," she said. "They said it couldn't be done and there he is."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD at 1-877-LAPD 24-7 or (877)527-3247. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.