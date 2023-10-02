Circa 2023 opened with the ONE Magazine at Seventy exhibition, which highlights the story of triumph and courage surrounding ONE Magazine, the first nationally distributed LGBTQ+ magazine in the United States.

Circa: the first and only LGBTQ+ histories festival in the US

In celebration of seven decades of service to the LGBTQ+ community, the ONE Institute presents Circa, the first and only LGBTQ+ histories festival in the United States.

Circa programs will take place at over 30 venues across Los Angeles from October 1-31.

Circa's lineup honors LGBTQ+ History Month through thought-provoking exhibitions, readings, performances, panel conversations, and more, showcasing the trailblazing history and cultural contributions of the LGBTQ+ community.

Festival programs spotlight the bold artistic talent of over 200 community presenters representing every part of Los Angeles' thriving arts and cultural landscape, from leading actors, writers, thinkers, filmmakers, and cultural organizations.

Participating organizations include the ACLU of Southern California, Celebration Theatre, the Getty Research Institute, Williams Institute, Lambda Literary, Museum of Neon Art, the Goethe-Institut, William Grant Still Arts Center, Gender Justice LA, and more.

Program participants include pioneering cleric and activist Reverend Troy Perry, trailblazing photographer body artist Sheree Rose, criminal defense attorney and civil rights activist Mia Yamamoto, founder of the Black AIDS Institute Phill Wilson, Making Gay History podcaster Eric Marcus, Lambda Literary Award winner Abdi Nazemian, TransLatin@ Coalition founder Bamby Salcedo, cultural anthropologist Dr. Gayle Rubin, artist Dorian Wood, groundbreaking actor Michael Kearns, and young artist and activist Mars Wright and many more.

"ONE Institute is honored to introduce Circa during this year's LGBTQ+ History Month," said Executive Director Tony Valenzuela. "For more than 70 years, our organization has remained committed to elevating queer and trans histories while embracing emerging stories. We take pride in our Los Angeles community coming together once again to uplift our history, especially at a time when the world needs to be exposed to these stories more than ever."

With the support of over 30 venue partners and numerous sponsors, ONE Institute is proud to present Circa events at low or no cost to the public.

Circa 2023 opened with the ONE Magazine at Seventy exhibition, which highlights the story of triumph and courage surrounding ONE Magazine, the first nationally distributed LGBTQ+ magazine in the United States.

For more information, go to circafestival.org