At least two acts drop out of Coachella Weekend 2 due to testing positive for COVID-19

I have Covid 🥺 I’ve taken multiple tests and they are all positive. In order to keep you guys, my band and crew safe I won’t be able to make my Coachella set tomorrow. I am beyond bummed and fighting back tears as I write this. — Bishop Briggs (@bishopbriggs) April 21, 2022

INDIO, Calif. (KABC) -- As thousands of people flock to Indio for the second weekend of Coachella, some performers will be missing their sets.Bishop Briggs and DJ Satori will not be performing as planned because they tested positive for COVID-19.Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd are headlining the festival again.High winds are expected in the area. Officials are warning of possible dust storms. Traffic tie-ups in the area are also common so concertgoers are advised to leave plenty of extra travel time.