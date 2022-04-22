Coachella

At least two acts drop out of Coachella Weekend 2 due to testing positive for COVID-19

INDIO, Calif. (KABC) -- As thousands of people flock to Indio for the second weekend of Coachella, some performers will be missing their sets.

Bishop Briggs and DJ Satori will not be performing as planned because they tested positive for COVID-19.



Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd are headlining the festival again.

RELATED | After 2 years of COVID cancellations, thousands flock to Indio for much-anticipated Coachella
High winds are expected in the area. Officials are warning of possible dust storms. Traffic tie-ups in the area are also common so concertgoers are advised to leave plenty of extra travel time.

