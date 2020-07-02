LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For the first time, the eighth annual Grand Park + The Music Center's 4th of July Block Party: Home Edition will air on ABC7.
The first hour of the highly popular celebration will air Saturday at 7 p.m. on ABC7. Viewers can also stream the first hour live on this page, abc7.com/watch and ABC7's connected TV apps.
The special will simulcast on L.A. County's public access Channel 36 and will continue with expanded programming from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Grand Park's and The Music Center's digital channels.
The event is hosted by ABC7 Eyewitness News anchor Coleen Sullivan, who will be joined throughout the special by Eyewitness Newsmakers' host Adrienne Alpert, and community journalists' Sophie Flay, Ashley Mackey and Eric Resendiz.
For more details, visit Grand Park's website.
ABC7 presents the 8th annual Grand Park + The Music Center's 4th of July Block Party: Home Edition
The popular July 4th celebration will be taking place online this year instead of at Grand Park in downtown L.A.
4TH OF JULY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More