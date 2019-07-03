Beer Yoga in Long Beach: yes, it's a thing

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Beer Yoga is a thing, and you can try it in Long Beach.
"What's cool about drinking beer during class is that it helps to relax your muscles and thoughts, but it also brings that element of challenge with the balancing of the drinks in your hand," yoga instructor Stephanie Serrano said.
The Federal Bar hosted its first ever Beer Yoga class, where for $20, yogis enjoy two brews during a 45-minute session.
"What I hope people get out of the class is that yoga isn't as serious as most people think," Serrano said. "That's really the goal of yoga: to help you find peace within yourself and get relaxed so that everyone else around you feel just the same."
The classes will be scheduled monthly to start, but depending on interest could become weekly. You can keep up with The Federal Bar for updates.
