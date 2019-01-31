Sprawling Calabasas mansion or $4 million cash up for grabs in Special Olympics raffle

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- Would you like to live in a Tuscan-inspired, single-story estate in the hills of Calabasas? If so, a raffle benefiting the Special Olympics Southern California has you covered.
The large home features four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, sweeping canyon views and places to relax and unwind, such as a fire pit area and glistening pool.
Raffle tickets aren't cheap, but the net proceeds benefit 37,000 athletes in the Special Olympics Southern California.
The tickets are $150 each, and multiple tickets can be purchased at a discount.
The big winner gets the Calabasas mansion or you can choose $4 million in cash. Other prizes - among 3,000 of them - include vacations, luxury cars as well as jewelry and electronics.
For $150, you might just have a chance to come home from a busy day and enjoy a beautiful view while helping out a great cause.
"The Special Olympics, it benefits the athlete. It changes lives. It gives them confidence. It gives them opportunities to meet new friends. It's just a wonderful organization, not only for the athletes but for their families as well," spokeswoman Jennifer Becker said.
To enter the raffle or learn more, you can head to https://socalraffle.com/overview.
