San Fernando Valley nonprofit cleans up trash one trail at a time

Trail Mothers is a group banding together cleaning up trash on trails all across Los Angeles.
By
CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Trail Mothers is a group banding together cleaning up trash on trails all across Los Angeles.

It all started when Northridge mom, Kristen Hernandez, made an Instagram account.

"I started my hobby trail mother, it was just an account of me and my son, Liam, having adventures around the Valley. And I turned it into trail mothers because people were asking me if I was a group," Hernandez said. "It started to grow in the middle of 2017, we had our first event 2018 I still had the group 2019 ... 2020 January, we became an official 501c3 nonprofit."

Hernandez said Stony Point Park in Chatsworth has the most trash and graffiti out of most of the trails that she has cleaned up across Los Angeles, and the coronavirus pandemic hasn't made it any better.

"There's more trash, and there's masks all over the floor. There's masks clinging to trees on rocks, they're throwing it in the bushes thinking that I or anyone else can't see it. There's more trash hidden in the bushes than there is out on the trail right now," said Hernandez.

Trail Mothers is meeting at 7 a.m. for another cleanup event at Stony Point Park on Saturday, Nov. 14.

If you would like to get involved feel free to reach out via email at trailmothers@gmail.com.

