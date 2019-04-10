Street artist, Tom Bob, brings streets to life in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Watch out, Long Beach. There's a street artist on the loose and he's coming for your utility box.New York-based street artist, Tom Bob, recently took to the streets of Long Beach with stencils and some spray paint to work his magic."What I do is find unique objects, like a manhole cover, fire hydrant, pipes, and I create fun, whimsical creatures from those," said Tom Bob.His work can be found on streets and alleys in Long Beach, spanning from downtown to Bixby Knolls. Tom Bob gets the stamp of approval from property owners and city officials before leaving his mark."Street art is the most democratic art form in the world. You don't need to go into a museum to see it. It's for everyone," he said.