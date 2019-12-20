Community & Events

Sweet or savory? Get your tamales holiday fix at Casita del Campo in Silver Lake

SILVER LAKE (KABC) -- Looking to get your tamale fix during the holiday season?

Stop by the 57-year-old Casita del Campo in Silver Lake.

"Tamales represents the holidays," said Casita del Campo publicist and family member Sara Franco.

During the holidays, the restaurant is filled with festive decorations and downstairs at the Cavern Club Theater is a Christmas cabaret show put on by the Fruit Cake Follies.

Since 1962, Casita del Campo has been serving traditional Mexican cuisine.

Rudy del Campo, the original owner, was a professional dancer most notably known for appearing in Westside Story.

But dancing didn't keep him busy enough so he decided to start his own business.

He found the property on Hyperion Ave and decided to honor his heritage by opening a traditional Mexican restaurant.

He met his wife, Nina, when she went to the restaurant looking for a job after migrating from Colombia.

But Rudy and Nina quickly fell in love and continued to run the restaurant for many years.

Today, the restaurant is run by their son Robert.

Since the beginning, the owners have been allies of the LGBTQIA+ community and have continued to give back to the neighborhood.
