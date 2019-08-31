Community & Events

The Chicano Moratorium: Decades later, East LA anti-war movement still resonates

By
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Centro CSO (Community Service Organization) put on this year's 49th Chicano Moratorium Commemoration.

The organization says their preparing to restart the movement for the 50th anniversary.

They organize for the rights of the undocumented, quality public education, and support, in solidarity, other communities seeking social justice, according to their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventseast los angelesboyle heightslos angeles countycommunity journalistin the community
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
Coroner: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of overdose
UCLA buildings deemed 'threats to life' in strong quake
Oak Park Schools Gender Identity program angers parents
Gunman sentenced to death for fatally shooting 2 Palm Springs officers
Malibu fire: Brush fire erupts near Pacific Coast Highway
2 killed, 3 critical after La Verne police chase leads to crash
Show More
Low gas prices great for drivers on Labor Day weekend
2 men found dead on Torrance beach
SoCal babysitter charged with sexually assaulting 12 boys
LAPD bodycam video shows officers open fire on suspect with machete
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account hacked
More TOP STORIES News