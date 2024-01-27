More than 130,000 pounds of stolen copper and brass, worth over $1.2M, seized in bust near Acton

A 44-year-old man suspected of receiving stolen property and child endangerment was taken into custody.

A 44-year-old man suspected of receiving stolen property and child endangerment was taken into custody.

A 44-year-old man suspected of receiving stolen property and child endangerment was taken into custody.

A 44-year-old man suspected of receiving stolen property and child endangerment was taken into custody.

ACTON, Calif. (CNS) -- A 44-year-old man suspected of receiving stolen property and child endangerment was taken into custody Friday.

According to the Sheriff's Information Bureau, investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Major Crimes Bureau Organized Retail Theft and the Cargo Theft Taskforce discovered during their investigation a cargo load of metals stolen from Chicago and dispersed throughout various locations within Los Angeles County.

Sheriff's officials said a search warrant was executed in an unincorporated area near Acton, where investigators arrested Khatchik Aleksanian at his residence Friday.

During the siege, investigators recovered over 130,000 pounds of copper and brass worth over $1.2 million, 50 brand-new big rig tires worth over $50,000, and a cache of 10 firearms, including handguns, rifles, and other assault weapons, which were accessible and in proximity to a minor at the location.

Aleksanian was arrested and booked on suspicion of receiving stolen property and child endangerment at the Palmdale Sheriff's Station, where he was being held on $20,000 bail.

Sheriff's officials said Aleksanian is due Tuesday at the Antelope Valley Court House.

Anyone with information regarding the theft was urged to contact the Los Angeles County Organized Retail Theft Taskforce at ORCTF@LASD.org or (562) 946-7270. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.