Consumer, shopping, virtual activity tips and more resources amid coronavirus pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- We've compiled a list of educational resources, activities, consumer advice, safety resources and more need-to-know info while you stay at home in SoCal with your family. Click here to see fun ideas to keep your family entertained while you're at home.

SHOPPING, CONSUMER ISSUES

How to stay safe when going out in public for essentials

COVID-19 food safety tips

Coronavirus update: Safety tips for food delivery amid COVID-19 pandemic

Protect yourself: Better Business Bureau warns of coronavirus-related scams

How to change your travel plans amid the global COVID-19 outbreak

Here's how to preserve groceries longer

DIY

No Sew Face Mask

How to make face masks from materials found at home

WORK-LIFE BALANCE

Can't stop worrying about the coronavirus? Find time to unplug, experts say

Kids in coronavirus quarantine: How to keep children comfortable, entertained

KEEPING YOUR FAMILY SAFE

Tips for parents on speaking to children about coronavirus

How long does coronavirus live on surfaces? Could be as long as 2 to 3 days

Tips for deep cleaning your home to stay safe from coronavirus

EDUCATION
When will schools reopen? Here's the latest from LAUSD

Coronavirus impact: Free online activities, virtual museum tours during COVID-19 pandemic

MAINTAINING LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19
