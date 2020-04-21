LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- We've compiled a list of educational resources, activities, consumer advice, safety resources and more need-to-know info while you stay at home in SoCal with your family. Click here to see fun ideas to keep your family entertained while you're at home.
SHOPPING, CONSUMER ISSUES
How to stay safe when going out in public for essentials
COVID-19 food safety tips
Coronavirus update: Safety tips for food delivery amid COVID-19 pandemic
Protect yourself: Better Business Bureau warns of coronavirus-related scams
How to change your travel plans amid the global COVID-19 outbreak
Here's how to preserve groceries longer
DIY
No Sew Face Mask
How to make face masks from materials found at home
WORK-LIFE BALANCE
Can't stop worrying about the coronavirus? Find time to unplug, experts say
Kids in coronavirus quarantine: How to keep children comfortable, entertained
KEEPING YOUR FAMILY SAFE
Tips for parents on speaking to children about coronavirus
How long does coronavirus live on surfaces? Could be as long as 2 to 3 days
Tips for deep cleaning your home to stay safe from coronavirus
EDUCATION
When will schools reopen? Here's the latest from LAUSD
Coronavirus impact: Free online activities, virtual museum tours during COVID-19 pandemic
MAINTAINING LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19
Consumer, shopping, virtual activity tips and more resources amid coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News