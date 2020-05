LIST: LAUSD 'Grab & Go' food center locations, SoCal stores with exclusive hours for seniors

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Unified School District will open 60 "Grab & Go" food centers in response to the district closing schools amid concerns over the novel coronavirus The centers will open starting Wednesday, March 18, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Each child will be allowed to take home two meals from the centers. Students must be accompanied by a parent.A map of the Grab & Go Food Centers is also available here And as more people continue to grapple with closures, Southern California stores are setting up exclusive shopping hours for those 65 years old and older.Below is a list of LAUSD's Grab & Go Food Centers and stores that are dedicating exclusive shopping hours to seniors.Costco: 8 a.m. - 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and ThursdaysStater Bros. Markets: 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. (starting March 26)Super A Foods: 7 a.m. - 8 a.m.Gelson's Markets: 7 a.m. - 8 a.m.Gardena Supermarket: 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. (60 years and older)Casa Torres Restaurante y Cantina: 8:30 a.m.- 9:30 a.m. (65+, pregnant, disabled)Tom's Farms: 8a.m. - 9 a.m. (55yrs+)Vallarta Supermarkets: 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. (across all 59 California locations)Dollar General: First hour of operationsNorthgate Gonzalez Markets: 7 a.m. - 8 a.m.Barack Obama Preparation Academy1700 W. 46th St., Los Angeles 90062Berendo Middle School1157 S. Berendo St., Los Angeles 90006Burbank Middle School6460 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles 90042Dr. Julian Nava Learning Academy1420 E. Adams Blvd., Los Angeles 90011Eagle Rock High School1750 Yosemite Drive, Los Angeles 90041Liechty Middle School650 S. Union Ave., Los Angeles 90017Los Angeles Academy Middle School644 56th St., Los Angeles, CA 90011Manual Arts High School4131 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles 90037RFK/UCLA Community School700 S. Mariposa Ave., Los Angeles 90005Santee High School1921 Maple Ave., Los Angeles 90011Sotomayor Arts/Sciences Magnet2050 N. San Fernando Road, Los Angeles 90065Bell Senior High School4328 Bell Ave., Bell 90201Felicitas and Gonsalo Mendez Senior High School1200 Plaza Del Sol, Los Angeles 90033Gage Middle School2880 E. Gage Ave., Huntington Park 90253Garfield Senior High School5101 E. 6th St., Los Angeles 90022Hollenbeck Middle School2510 E. 6th St., Los Angeles 90023Lincoln Senior High School3501 N. Broadway, Los Angeles 90031Marquez Senior High School6361 Cottage St., Huntington Park 90255South East Senior High School2720 Tweedy Blvd., South Gate 90280South Gate Senior High School3351 Firestone Blvd., South Gate 90080Wilson Senior High School4500 Multnomah St., Los Angeles 90032Byrd Middle School8501 Arleta Ave., Sun Valley 91352East Valley Senior High School5525 Vineland Ave., North Hollywood 91601Fulton College Preparatory School7477 Kester Ave., Van Nuys 91405Maclay Middle School12540 Pierce Ave., Pacoima 91331Panorama Senior High School8015 Van Nuys Blvd., Panorama City 91402Romer Middle School6501 Laurel Canyon Blvd., North Hollywood 91606San Fernando Senior High School11133 O'Melveny Ave., San Fernando 90140Van Nuys Senior High School6535 Cedric Ave., Van Nuys 91411Verdugo Hills Senior High School10625 Plainview Ave., Tujunga 91042Chatsworth Charter High School10027 Lurline Ave., Chatsworth 91311Columbus Middle School22250 Elkwood St., Canoga Park 91304Kennedy High School11254 Gothic Ave., Granada Hills 91344Mulholland Middle School17120 Vanowen Ave., Lake Balboa 91406Porter Middle School15960 Kingsbury St., Granada Hills 91344Sepulveda Middle School15330 Plummer St., North Hills 91343Sutter Middle School7330 Winnetka Ave., Winnetka 91306Banning Senior High School1527 Lakme Ave., Wilmington 90744Curtiss Middle School1254 E. Helmick St., Carson 90746Dana Middle School1501 S. Cabrillo Ave., San Pedro 90731Dymally High School8800 San Pedro St., Los Angeles 90003Edison Middle School6500 Hooper Ave. Los Angeles 90001Fremont Senior High School7676 S. San Pedro St., Los Angeles 90003Gompers Middle School234 E. 112th St., Los Angeles 90061Markham Middle School1650 E. 104th St., Los Angeles 90002Narbonne Senior High School24300 Western Ave., Harbor City 90710Peary Middle School1415 W. Gardena Blvd., Gardena 90247Rancho Dominguez Preparatory School4110 Santa Fe Ave., Los Angeles 80910White Middle School22102 S. Figueroa St., Carson 90745Audubon Middle School4120 11th Ave., Los Angeles 90008Bernstein Senior High School1309 N. Wilton Place, Hollywood 90028Cochran Middle School4066 W. Johnnie Cochran Vista, Los Angeles 90019Dorsey Senior High School3537 Farmdale Ave, Los Angeles 90016Fairfax Senior High School7850 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles 90046Harte Preparatory Middle School9301 S. Hoover St., Los Aneles 90044Marina Del Rey Middle School12500 Braddock Drive, Los Angeles 90066Muir Middle School5929 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles 90044Palms Middle School10860 Woodbine St., Los Angeles 90034University High School Charter11800 Texas Ave., Los Angeles 90025Washington Preparatory Senior High School10860 S. Denker Ave., Los Angeles 90047