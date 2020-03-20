Coronavirus

Attorney answers your questions about coronavirus unemployment

It is an uncertain time with the coronavirus causing state and local officials to call for closures of nonessential businesses. We asked your questions to expert and employment attorney Angela Reddock-Wright including:

Can my employer call my doctor to ask if I have COVID-19?

Does your employer have to pay you if they close?

Can you collect unemployment during closure?

My employer told me to take 1 vacation day per week and a 10% pay cut to stay home. Is that legal?

Should people that work in the medical industry be entitled to hazard pay?

Can an employer only pick certain people to work from home?

Can I be fired if I stay home from work during this time to avoid getting sick?

Can I be fired if I'm unable to work from home because I have no wifi?

What guidelines and measures specify which employers should shut down?

If I employ less than 5 people and decide to close temporarily, am I obligated to pay them?

Angela explains in detail the answers and complexities to these important questions - watch the video for all the details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscaliforniacoronavirusunemploymentconsumer
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus questions: Will summer heat help?
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Mayor Garcetti gives daily COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Garcetti gives daily COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News