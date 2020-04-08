SoCal Strong

SoCal Strong House of Woo comes the rescue

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When Staci Woo pivoted her business from a boutique clothing store to producing face masks at the beginning of the coronavirus shutdown, she was preemptively making a couple hundred masks daily for friends and family. Now her and her team are working around the clock to keep up with the demand from all over.

"We were doing three hundred to four hundred masks a day, just preemptively, we didn't really know where they were going. Now we're doing fifteen hundred a day, and they are all spoken for," Woo said.

With the new CDC recommendations regarding face coverings, Woo and her staff are diligently working to fulfill orders with a renewed sense of purpose. Woo told ABC7 "Just to be able to have, not only everyone working, but doing it in a way where the purpose is so much greater."

For every one mask that is purchased, House of Woo will donate five to local frontline workers. You can order or make a donation at ilovewoo.com

House of Woo
209 S. Gary

Arts District, Downtown Los Angeles
213.687.4800
ilovewoo.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslos angelesface masksmall businesscoronavirus helpcoronavirussocal strongpandemiccommunitycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCAL STRONG
Patient makes Dodgers masks to support Parkinson's Foundation
Seniors stay positive amid pandemic
Get Smorgasburg food market favorites at home with delivery
Mort's Deli giving back to workers on front lines of COVID-19 crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Kobe Bryant crash: Unauthorized photos prompt legislation
More TOP STORIES News