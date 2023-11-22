Dozens of current and former LA city employees sue over vaccine mandate

Dozens of current and former city of Los Angeles workers are seeking damages in a lawsuit alleging that the FDA's emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines allows individuals to refuse the shot without facing penalties from employers.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dozens of current and former city of Los Angeles workers are seeking damages in a lawsuit alleging that the FDA's emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines allows individuals to refuse the shot without facing penalties from employers.

The group of plaintiffs, who held a news conference Tuesday on the steps of City Hall, say they were terminated from their jobs when they refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"In the city of Los Angeles, our workers worked and our workers kept the city working," said attorney Jennifer Kennedy.

City employees were mandated to be vaccinated by Dec. 18, 2021.

There are more than 50 plaintiffs in this lawsuit, including Michael McMahon, who served as a Los Angeles police officer for 14 years.

"I refused to wear a mask, I refused to test or take the EUA shots. I was suspended without pay," McMahon said.

Michael Parks worked for the LAPD for 16 years. According to Parks, he was about to be promoted but instead was terminated after he decided not to get the vaccine.

"I thought that what they were doing was wrong. I thought that people should have the ability to make their own choice as far as what they put in their body," Parks said.

It's been two years since he was terminated and he says he's fighting to get his job back.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Hundreds of millions of people in the United States have received vaccines.

Severe health problems as a result of the vaccine are rare and the CDC recommends everyone ages 6 months or older receive the vaccine.

ABC7 reached out to Mayor Karen Bass' office for a statement about the lawsuit but did not hear back.