Alleged car thief charged with murdering man who tried to stop him in Covina

COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was charged Monday with murdering a father of three in Covina who was trying to stop him from stealing a car in the neighborhood.

Trevor Howard Thompson, 34, of Glendora faces charges that include murder, attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, attempted carjacking and other counts, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón's office.

Investigators say Thompson was trying to break into a parked BMW on Dec. 21 in Covina when several residents confronted him. He then allegedly tried to carjack another vehicle and attacked another man.

Joey Manuel Casias, 38, tried to intervene in the struggle. Officials say Thompson opened fire at the man he was struggling with and also fatally shot Casias.

Thompson was taken into custody the next day after allegedly firing at least one round at police during a lengthy standoff.

"This is an especially heartbreaking incident since Mr. Casias was simply acting as a good Samaritan," Gascón said. "As we seek to ensure accountability, we also will make every possible service available to the victims and their families."

Casias was a father of three and a UPS employee of 19 years.

Family members described him as a devoted father and great neighbor. The heartbroken family says they had plans to visit Disneyland and were preparing for the holidays.

The family of Joey Casias say he was loved by his entire family and was a devoted father and longtime employee of UPS.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Casias family.

