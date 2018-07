Cranston Fire in Idyllwild 57 percent contained

The Cranston Fire in Riverside County is 57 percent contained after burning over 13,000 acres in the Idyllwild area.The brush fire acreage was decreased to 13,139 acres Monday morning, as fire crews focused on mopping up and securing the fire's edge.Evacuation orders were lifted for Idyllwild and Pine Cove north of Lower Saunders Meadow Road.About 560 people in Mountain Center and the surrounding area were still evacuated.A total of 12 buildings were destroyed and five others were damaged in the fire, which began about noon Wednesday as the result of arson , according to authorities.A Temecula man, 32-year-old Brandon N. McGlover , was charged for allegedly igniting several fires in Riverside County, including the Cranston Fire.A community meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at the Idyllwild School, located at 26700 Highway 243.Apple Canyon areaGarner Valley (north of Morris Ranch Road)Hurkey Creek areaLake Hemet areaMountain Center CommunityMt San Jacinto State ParkAn evacuation center is in place at Banning High School (100 W. Westward Ave. Banning). A care center is at the Anza Community Center.See more evacuation informationHighway 74 from the City of Hemet to Highway 74 at Morris Ranch RoadHighway 243 from Banning to the intersection of Highway 243 and Highway 74 (residents north of Lower Saunders Meadow Road may enter on Highway 243 from Banning)Desert View TrailLittle Round Valley CampgroundLong Valley TrailMountain StationPalm Springs Aerial TramwayRound Valley CampgroundRound Valley TrailSan Jacinto Peak TrailStrawberry Junction CampgroundTamarack Valley CampgroundWellmans Divide TrailBlack Mountain Group CampgroundBoulder Basin CampgroundCedar Springs Trail 4EI7Dark Canyon CampgroundDeer Springs CampgroundDeer Springs Trail to Suicide Rock 3E17 to 3E33Devil's Slide TrailErnie Maxwell Scenic Trail 3E07Fern Basin CampgroundFobes Trail 4E04Fuller RidgeHumber ParkHurkey Creek CampgroundLake Fulmor Day Use AreaLake Hemet Picnic AreaLittle Round Valley CampgroundMarion Mountain CampgroundPacific Crest Trail (PCT) N of State Highway 74San Jacinto WildernessSeven Pines Trail 2E13Skunk Cabbage Trail 3E42South Ridge Trail 3E08Spitler Peak Trail 3E22Stone Creek Yellow Post SitesStrawberry CreekTahquitz Peak Fire LookoutSan Jacinto Valley Animal Campus at 581 S. Grand in San Jacinto is accepting all animals, both domestic and large and small animals.Residents can call 951-358-7329 for direct assistance with moving animals.