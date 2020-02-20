Search for missing Malibu woman enters new phase as crime-scene tape added to Julia Snyder's home

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Investigators returned Wednesday to the home of a missing 53-year-old Malibu woman and set up crime scene tape around the property.Julia Christine Snyder was last seen near her home on the 4300 block of Ocean View Drive around 9 p.m. on Feb. 8, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. She suffers from bipolar disorder.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Malibu Search and Rescue team was deployed at that time for a "full-scale search" of the Latigo Canyon area of Malibu, complete with technical rescuers, drones and canine units.Investigators returned to the property on Wednesday and for the first time crime scene tape was placed around the home.Sheriff's department officials did not comment specifically on what development led to this new stage of the investigation.Snyder is without her medications, according to authorities. She is described as white, 5-feet-7-inches tall and 140 pounds, with long straight blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and flannel pajama pants.Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.