COVID-19: Cal State Los Angeles to become mass vaccination site

CVS Pharmacies will soon begin offering COVID-19 vaccines throughout California, the company announced on Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cal State University Los Angeles will become one of two COVID-19 mass vaccination sites in the state where officials expect to administer thousands of shots each day.The new sites are part of an effort to establish 100 vaccination supersites nationwide in the Biden administration's first 100 days. They will be co-run by FEMA and Cal Office of Emergency Services.FEMA will provide resources and staffing to establish the vaccination centers. The plan is to start with 6,000 doses per day.Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the partnership on Wednesday at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum, which will be another vaccination site.Both sites will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations on Feb. 16.The locations were chosen to help to ensure communities that are typically left behind received vaccines, the governor said.Gov. Newsom said the state would be receiving an additional 1,060,000 doses of the vaccine this week but recognized that low supply was affecting areas across the state.Several vaccination sites across the state have had to pause administering the first doses of the vaccine due to short supply.