CVS hiring 25,000 new employees nationwide

The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs and nurses.
CVS is looking to hire 25,000 new employees nationwide during a one-day virtual career event on Friday.

They're recruiting candidates for both clinical and retail jobs to support flu season and COVID vaccinations and testing.

Last month, the company raised its corporate-wide minimum wage to $15 an hour, taking full effect in July of next year.

If you want to apply, just visit the CVS website.
