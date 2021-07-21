Community helps keep Inglewood cycling studio open

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- When the owners of Burn Cycling came together to open their business in 2018, their main goal was to provide a healthy option for people in Inglewood."I just think it's a different outlet for the community," said Julie Adams, co-owner and general manager of Burn Cycling. "Some people have never had the opportunity to do a spin class and so to be here in the community is awesome for us."Like so many others, they had no idea the challenges they would face with the COVID-19 pandemic."The whole pandemic thing was just really a hard hit," Adams said. "And not just for us, but for everybody."Co-owner and cycling instructor Iman Europe said the pandemic nearly forced them to give up their business."Another struggle that we had was just lack of funding, which is why we almost lost our business," Europe said. "But it was never because of lack of support."On the brink of losing their business, the mother-daughter duo, Adams and Europe, put out a call for help. Their Go Fund Me raised over $43,000, surpassing their goal of $40,000.Finally, after over a year, they were able to reopen the doors to Burn Cycling."From the pandemic, I learned how powerful community is because community is what allowed us to still be here after the pandemic," Europe said.Adams and Europe said they've also made some adjustments since the pandemic. They've knocked out some windows and replaced them with roll-up doors to increase air flow and now they can offer indoor and outdoor cycling."I know that a lot of people were hit hard, just as we were and a lot of people were not able to come back from it," Adams said. "And so it was just really good to be able to open to be able to come back for the community."Burn Cycling is located at 1218 N. La Brea Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302.