WWE wrestler Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin talks 'Queen' night on 'Dancing with the Stars'

CHICAGO -- It's "Queen" night on "Dancing with the Stars."Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, a WWE wrestler and his professional dance partner, Witney Carson, will be doing the fox trot to "Radio Ga Ga.""I've never done dancing before, and I had about 10 days of training before I was doing a dance in front of professional ballroom judges for millions to watch at home," Mizanin said. "I have an amazing, amazing coach and dance partner, dance pro in Witney, and she is able to take these hips and legs and arms and make 'em all flow and make 'em look like one."Carson praised Mizanin's efforts on the show."Mike has been an outstanding student," Carson said. "A little bit too much, where he's texting me, sending me videos late at night when I'm in bed, asking 'is this right, is this good? Tell me what I can do better.'"Mizanin said Carson doesn't always respond to those late-night messages."And I don't get a text back because she's sleeping," Mizanin said. "There's no sleep in this game! We gotta go!"Mizanin said he has some steep competition."I'm going up against some very, very talented stars that have danced before, some of them their entire lives," Mizanin said. "It'd be like this: We're doing a wrestling show and you're going up against me. Who do you think is going to have a better match, a better chance as winning?"Mizanin added, however, that he still has a chance at winning."Stepping in here, no matter what, I'm going to do my best, even if I have no chance to win," Mizanin said. "There's that one percent that could send me to the top, that could win me the mirror ball, and I'm going to take my chances."When asked what he had to say to viewers in Chicago, Mizanin recalled the Chicago Cubs' win against the Cleveland Indians in the World Series."It was a very devastating blow," Mizanin said. "You guys took it from us. Since you guys took my World Series from me, give me the mirror ball and vote for us!"