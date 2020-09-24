Darknet drug bust: Feds seize $1 million in cryptocurrency, 120 pounds of meth, arrest suspects in Palmdale and LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Federal authorities on Wednesday announced charges against alleged members of a Southern California-based drug-trafficking organization that operates on the darknet.More than 120 people have been arrested for selling drugs online as part of an effort named Operation Disruptor.In Southern California, investigators successfully dismantled the drug-trafficking organization -- known as "Stealthgod."The crew is accused of using the darknet to make 18-thousand sales of meth and other illegal drugs.And investigators say their drug deals span at least 35 states ---and numerous countries.Police seized 120 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 pounds of pills, ecstasy, $1 million in cryptocurrency, and five guns.Five people living in Southern California were taken into custody.Andres Bermudez, 37, of Palmdale is allegedly a main supplier for the organization and is considered a fugitive.Operation Disruptor is the largest U.S. operation, targeting criminal activity on the darknet, particularly the trafficking of opioids.Investigators say many young addicts are not purchasing from local dealers, rather going online and buying from pushers who hide behind anonymizing software.The Department of Justice says this operation is of the highest priority."These darknet marketplaces have grown in popularity at an alarming rate and allow drug traffickers can openly advertise and take orders," said Jeff Rosen , deputy attorney general."From anywhere in the world. the darknet invites criminals into our homes and provides unlimited access to illegal commerce," Rosen said.The Drug Enforcement Administration said many such drugs are coming into the U.S. from Mexico.And the agency has seen an increase in fentanyl-related deaths. According to the DEA, the synthetic opioid is being shipped to the U.S. through the dark web.