daylight saving time

Fast facts about daylight saving time

As the saying goes, it's just about time to "spring ahead." This weekend, we'll be turning our clocks forward as daylight saving time starts for the year.

So set a reminder for 2 a.m. Sunday and then check out these five fast facts about daylight saving time.

  1. It's daylight saving time, no "s." (Because we're saving daylight.)

  2. By act of Congress, beginning in 2007, daylight saving time begins in the United States on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November.

  3. Every state in the U.S. observes daylight saving time except for Hawaii and most of Arizona. The American territories of American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands also do not observe daylight saving time.


  4. The most recent state to change its daylight time policy was Indiana, which adopted the use of daylight time state-wide in 2006.

  5. Don't worry, we'll be "falling back" in just a few months. This year's daylight saving time begins on November 1.
