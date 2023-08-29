Jury awards $30M to mother of boy allegedly beaten to death by former LAUSD employee

A jury awarded $30 million to the mother of a 6-year-old boy who was allegedly beaten to death by a former LAUSD employee in 2019.

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A jury awarded $30 million to the mother of a 6-year-old boy who was allegedly beaten to death by a former LAUSD employee in 2019.

Dayvon Taylor was killed the day after Christmas, allegedly beaten to death by Tyler D'Shaun Martin-Brand of Downey.

Martin-Brand was an after-school program coach at Normandie Avenue Elementary School and became a family friend. When he was charged, prosecutors said Dayvon was in the suspect's care over the holiday break when Martin-Brand severely beat the young boy at his Downey apartment.

Following the death of her son, Kenya Taylor sued the Los Angeles Unified School District, accusing the district of negligently hiring Martin-Brand.

"We hope that this verdict sends a message to LAUSD, and that message is: When we drop of our kids at your schools and drive away... and leave them there, we trust that they're going to be safe," said the family's attorney, Steve Vartazarian.

At a press conference Tuesday morning where they announced the record jury verdict, Taylor remembered her son.

"My son did not deserve to die at all. He was really happy, joyful, helpful, respectful," she said.

LAUSD maintained it should not be responsible for a murder that occurred on private property and outside of school hours.

The district has also said it was unaware Martin-Brand had continued contact with Dayvon and his mother after he transferred from Normandie and was no longer employed by the school district.