Suspect in deadly carjacking, police chase also linked to fatal shooting in Reseda

A suspect who allegedly dragged a carjacking victim to death during a police chase in Los Angeles is also linked to a fatal shooting in Reseda.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect who allegedly dragged a carjacking victim to death during a police chase in Los Angeles Thursday night is also linked to a fatal shooting and robbery in Reseda this summer, police say.

Joshua Reneau, 31, was arrested after a violent police chase through the Hyde Park and Inglewood areas that involved several crashes and a deadly carjacking.

The first chase started when police were following Reneau as the passenger in a vehicle for his possible involvement in a robbery and shooting in Reseda that happened three months ago.

During the initial chase, police say the driver of the first vehicle that Reneau was in crashed. Reneau then allegedly jumped out from the passenger side and carjacked an SUV but somehow the victim became entangled in his own stolen vehicle and was dragged nearly a mile as Reneau continued to flee.

Inglewood resident Ron Holloway saw the end of the chase unfold near his home. He heard sirens and helicopters and then saw a large SUV driving off Florence Avenue and onto his own street, dragging a body "like a rag doll."

"And I'm seeing he's dragging a body" Holloway recalled. "The body kind of just bounces over the curb there and he shoots full speed down the street."

The SUV drove down the street, but hit a dead end and had to turn around. That's when the carjacking victim's body was dislodged and left on the ground.

The SUV tried to drive past police units, but crashed and flipped over onto its side.

Police say the suspect refused to get out of the vehicle for about two hours. A standoff ensued and the SWAT team and K9 units were brought in but he was eventually taken into custody.

The suspect was being treated for injuries afterward. The deceased victim of the carjacking has not been identified, pending notification of his family.

1 person killed, 2 others wounded in multiple potentially related shootings in Reseda

Police say the chase started when officers were following Reneau for suspected involvement in one or more shootings and a robbery in Reseda this summer.

On July 29, a person was shot and killed in the 18000 block of Saticoy Street around 1 a.m. There were two other people shot and wounded at a tattoo parlor a few blocks away and police believe the two incidents were related, possibly in connection to an armed robbery.