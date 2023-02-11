Former LA County Sheriff's deputy will stand trial for fatal 2019 shooting in Willowbrook

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (KABC) -- Former Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy Andrew Lyons will stand trial in the deadly shooting of a man in Willowbrook.
Lyons waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday.
Lyons is charged in the 2019 fatal shooting of 24-year-old Ryan Twyman.
Video shows Twyman putting his car in reverse as two deputies open fire. He died at the scene.
Lyons was charged with voluntary manslaughter and assault with a semi-automatic firearm.
He's due back in court later this month.