Former LA County Sheriff's deputy will stand trial for fatal 2019 shooting in Willowbrook

Saturday, February 11, 2023 5:49AM
Former sheriff's deputy will stand trial for fatal 2019 shooting
Andrew Lyons was charged with voluntary manslaughter and assault with a semiautomatic firearm for the 2019 fatal shooting of 24-year-old Ryan Twyman.

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (KABC) -- Former Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy Andrew Lyons will stand trial in the deadly shooting of a man in Willowbrook.

Lyons waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday.

Lyons is charged in the 2019 fatal shooting of 24-year-old Ryan Twyman.

Video shows Twyman putting his car in reverse as two deputies open fire. He died at the scene.

Lyons was charged with voluntary manslaughter and assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

He's due back in court later this month.

