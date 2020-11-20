Moreno Valley students admit to involuntary manslaughter in death of 13-year-old classmate

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5586305" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The 13-year-old involved in the school fight that left his classmate dead appeared nervous as he faced a judge.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two 14-year old boys accused in the 2019 fatal assault of a classmate at a Moreno Valley middle school have admitted to charges of involuntary manslaughter.Riverside County prosecutors say both teens made the admission in juvenile court.The defendants previously faced charges of voluntary manslaughter in the death of 13-year old Diego Stolz, a student at Landmark Middle School.A bystander's cellphone video shows Diego being punched and then falling and hitting his head on a pillar during an on-campus altercation last year.Both of the 14-year-old juveniles are expected to be sentenced in February.They have not been publicly identified because they are minors.