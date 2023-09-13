$27 million settlement reached in lawsuit after bullying death of 13-year-old Moreno Valley student

Two juveniles accused of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Diego Stolz, a 13-year-old Moreno Valley student, were sentenced to probation.

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A $27 million settlement was announced Wednesday in a lawsuit stemming from the 2019 death of 13-year-old Diego Stolz, who was fatally beaten by two fellow students at Landmark Middle School in Moreno Valley.

The wrongful-death settlement against the Moreno Valley Unified School District was obtained on behalf of Stolz's legal guardians, Juana Salcedo and Felipe Salcedo, the family's attorneys said in a news release.

"The family will forever be heartbroken by the death of Diego but they hope this case brings about change in school districts across the country," said lead counsel Dave Ring said in a statement. "Schools need to realize that bullying can never be tolerated and that any complaints of bullying and assault must be taken seriously. Diego's death was preventable if this school had simply prioritized an anti-bullying policy."

On Sept. 16, 2019, two 14-year-old teenagers were videotaped attacking Stolz outside classrooms at the school. One boy struck the teenager in the head from behind and he fell, hitting his head against a pillar. The boys then continued punching the boy, who died nine days later from a brain injury.

In 2020, the boys entered the equivalent of guilty pleas in juvenile court to involuntary manslaughter and assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury.

In the spring of 2021, a Riverside County Superior Court judge ruled that the two 14-year-olds would not go to jail but were ordered to undergo management therapy as a probation condition. The teens were released to the custody of their parents after spending 47 days in juvenile custody.

"This is the largest bullying settlement in the United States," attorneys for Stolz's family said in Wednesday's statement.

The news release noted that the California Legislature passed Assembly Bill 2445 in September 2020, "which was inspired by Diego's tragic death and clarified that legal guardians have standing to bring suit in civil claims involving a minor whose death may have stemmed from a wrongful or negligent act, but only if the child's natural parents are deceased." Stolz's biological mother and father died years ago.

The wrongful-death lawsuit against the Moreno Valley Unified School District alleged that it failed to act after school officials were told that the teenagers had been bullying Stolz.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.