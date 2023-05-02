3 detained after 2 juveniles stabbed near LA High School; concern for LAUSD safety, drug use rising

Three people have been detained in connection to the stabbing of two students near Los Angeles High School, as concern for the safety of LAUSD schools is on the rise following a string of incidents.

Two students have been struck by vehicles so far this week as well.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three people have been detained in connection to the stabbing of two juveniles near Los Angeles High School on Monday.

The stabbing comes as a string of incidents that have some concerned for the safety of students who attend schools within the Los Angeles Unified School District.

On Tuesday, LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said he spoke with L.A. Mayor Karen Bass about what to do to make the city's schools safer.

For example, how does the city and district keep drugs like fentanyl and edibles away from schools and students?

Carvalho, at an event on Tuesday, said the district has saved more than two dozen students with Narcan after they overdosed while at school. Including on Monday, when three students had what was described as medical emergencies at Johnnie Cochran, Jr. Middle School in Arlington Heights.

"We have used narcan in our schools 26 times since we deployed Narcan in all of our schools," said Carvalho. "That's 26 times where we averted a possible catastrophic loss of life."

As for the physical safety of the district's students, the LAPD has been assisting in altercations such as the stabbing on Monday.

In that case, detectives say they have made some progress.

"Over the course of their investigation, we have detained three individuals that we believe had some aspect of involvement in this. None of them attended the L.A. High School," said Chief Michael Moore of the LAPD.

The injured juveniles are in stable condition after being stabbed in the upper body area. One of the injured is 15 years old and the other 16. One of them is a student at L.A. High School, and the other is not.

Police believe the stabbing occurred after a fist fight between 5 to 6 people, some of whom are L.A. High School students.

Two of the people who were detained have been released, and the third was arrested for firearm possession inside of a vehicle.

The man arrested is described as a juvenile. One of the men released after being questioned was also a juvenile, and the other an adult.

Another major safety issue in Los Angeles is getting kids to and from school safely.

The district says two students were hit by cars so far this week. One waiting for a bus and the other in a crosswalk.

Both incidents happened a week after a mother and daughter were hit on their way to Hancock Park elementary school. The mother died and the child was injured.

Parents who spoke with Eyewitness News said their kids' safety always raises concerns. One thing LAUSD parents say they and suggest others do as well is to constantly talk to their kids about drugs and staying safe.

"Remember that the most important thing is that your kids are smart, and no matter how young they are, especially in the time that we're living in," said Itzel Salas, a parent. "So speak to them as adults. Even when they're children they understand."

Carvalho released a statement to Twitter on Tuesday expressing his frustration with the number of students being hit by motor vehicles.

"It's frustrating to hear of more students being struck by vehicles. One walking home from school yesterday evening at Joyner Elementary and another this from Fairfax High School. Mayor Karen Bass and I agree that unacceptable and preventable frequency of vehicular incidents are impacting the health, well-being and safety of our children," his statement read.

One of the things Carvalho told Eyewitness News that the district may do to increase safety is to increase the number of security cameras to school property. The move would not only be done to get a better idea of what's going on inside the schools, but also to see what's going on in the neighborhood.

"You don't want to, you know, make them afraid or take away their innocence, but you have to be honest," said Alberta Moore, a parent.