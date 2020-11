Disney Parks provides update on Avengers Campus, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway

EMBED >More News Videos Here's a sneak peek at the Quinjet aircraft that's part of the new Marvel Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- While Disney's two theme parks remain closed in Southern California, Josh D'Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, shared information about the development of new attractions at the resorts.Progress is being made on the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park.The immersive experience will feature "Web Slingers, a Spiderman Adventure."According to Disney Parks Blog , the attraction will be housed in a new building called The Worldwide Engineering Brigade. On the attraction, guests will be able to "board vehicles and help Spider-Man take control of an army of Spider-Bots that have taken over Avengers Campus."Guests can also watch their favorite superheroes defend the "Avengers Command Center."The new Marvel-themed land is replacing A Bug's Land which was based on the hit animated film, "A Bug's Life."Across the way at Disneyland, construction is taking place for Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, a new attraction coming to Mickey's Toontown.Disney Parks on Youtube shared a look at the upcoming projects at parks across the world, including the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction at Walt Disney World and the "Zootopia"- themed land at Shanghai Disneyland.