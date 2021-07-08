Disneyland Resort announces return of fall favorites including after-hours Oogie Boogie Bash

Halloween Time returns this fall from Sept. 3 through Oct. 31 with spooky experiences in both Disneyland Park and Disneyland California Adventure Park.
From Halloween-themed attractions to sightings of Disney characters dressed up in costumes, there will be family-friendly fun for ghouls or goblins of all ages.
At Disneyland Park, guests can ride Haunted Mansion Holiday, the beloved makeover of the Haunted Mansion inspired by "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas." There will also be a projection and special effects show every night, "Halloween Screams," which will include fireworks on the weekends.
Over at Disney California Adventure Park, visitors can check out Guardians of the Galaxy - Monsters After Dark when the Mission: BREAKOUT! ride transforms at night into an "exciting Halloween adventure filled with creepy creatures and thrilling drops," according to Disney Parks Blog. Plaza de la Familia will also return in Paradise Gardens through Nov. 2. The immersive experience joins "A Musical Celebration of Coco" in commemorating Dia de los Muertos.
Oogie Boogie Bash - A Disney Halloween Party is also returning to Disney California Adventure on select nights beginning Sept. 9.
At this separate-ticket, after park-hours event, guests can trick-or-treat their way through the park and experience exclusive offerings such as "Frightfully Fun Parade," "Mickey's Trick & Treat" show and immersive treat trails.
Tickets go on sale beginning July 13, no earlier than 9 a.m. PDT at Disneyland.com/OogieBoogieBash.
