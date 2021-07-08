disneyland

Disneyland Resort announces return of fall favorites including after-hours Oogie Boogie Bash

By Brittany Cloobeck
EMBED <>More Videos

Oogie Boogie Bash returns to Disneyland Resort this fall

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Get ready for a frightfully fun Halloween at the Disneyland Resort.

Halloween Time returns this fall from Sept. 3 through Oct. 31 with spooky experiences in both Disneyland Park and Disneyland California Adventure Park.

From Halloween-themed attractions to sightings of Disney characters dressed up in costumes, there will be family-friendly fun for ghouls or goblins of all ages.

At Disneyland Park, guests can ride Haunted Mansion Holiday, the beloved makeover of the Haunted Mansion inspired by "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas." There will also be a projection and special effects show every night, "Halloween Screams," which will include fireworks on the weekends.

Over at Disney California Adventure Park, visitors can check out Guardians of the Galaxy - Monsters After Dark when the Mission: BREAKOUT! ride transforms at night into an "exciting Halloween adventure filled with creepy creatures and thrilling drops," according to Disney Parks Blog. Plaza de la Familia will also return in Paradise Gardens through Nov. 2. The immersive experience joins "A Musical Celebration of Coco" in commemorating Dia de los Muertos.

RELATED | Disneyland Resort launches discounted ticket offer for California residents
EMBED More News Videos

Looking to visit the Disneyland Resort this summer? If you're a California resident, now you can for just $83 a day.



Oogie Boogie Bash - A Disney Halloween Party is also returning to Disney California Adventure on select nights beginning Sept. 9.

At this separate-ticket, after park-hours event, guests can trick-or-treat their way through the park and experience exclusive offerings such as "Frightfully Fun Parade," "Mickey's Trick & Treat" show and immersive treat trails.

Tickets go on sale beginning July 13, no earlier than 9 a.m. PDT at Disneyland.com/OogieBoogieBash.

For more on the fall favorites returning to the resort click here.

Disney is the parent company of this station
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countytheme parkhalloweenfalldisneydisneyland
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEYLAND
Disneyland Resort announces ticket offer for California residents
Disneyland updates mask policy for employees
Fireworks returning to Disneyland this summer
Disneyland dropping mask policy for fully vaccinated guests starting June 15
TOP STORIES
Will Delta variant bring new CA restrictions? Newsom weighs in
Newsom declares drought emergency in 9 more CA counties
Trevor Bauer administrative leave extended 7 days by MLB
Bear pulls cyclist out of her tent, kills her in Montana
New, rare gray wolf pack identified in California
Man starts fire atop Boyle Heights church, jumps from roof to roof
Fans banned from Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency
Show More
Fans of 60-year-old Silver Lake bar line up hours ahead of reopening
Watch the new trailer for Disney's 'Encanto'
Slain mother of 8 honored at vigil days after missing son found safe
CA lawmakers approve $60M budget to fund wildlife crossings
Biden says US. war in Afghanistan will end August 31
More TOP STORIES News