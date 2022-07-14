disneyland

Main Street Electrical Parade, Disneyland Forever fireworks show to end in September

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Disneyland parkgoers have just over a month left to enjoy the beloved Main Street Electrical Parade, which marked its 50th anniversary this year.

According to a Thursday post on the Disney Parks Blog, the parade's limited-time return will end on Sept. 1, along with the Disneyland Forever fireworks show.

This also means there will be no more Electrical Parade-themed treats -- so foodies will have to enjoy them while they can.

The nighttime spectaculars Fantasmic! and World of Color will continue their regular schedules.

This season's Main Street Electrical Parade features stylized scenes from a variety of Disney stories such as "Encanto," "The Jungle Book," "Raya and the Last Dragon," "Aladdin," "Coco," "Mulan," "Brave," "The Princess and the Frog."

