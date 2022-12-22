Disneyland to launch new show, 'Wondrous Journeys,' to celebrate company's 100th birthday

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Disneyland Park is creating an all-new nighttime spectacular to celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company.

The show is called "Wondrous Journeys."

During the show, Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty's castle, the faade of It's A Small World and the Rivers of America will have lighting effects, projections and more.

On certain nights, there will also be fireworks.

The show will feature nods to every film released by the Walt Disney Animation Studios from over the past century.

The new show starts Jan. 27.

